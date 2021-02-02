Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 2,243 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ RARE traded up $7.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,162. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
