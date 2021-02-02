Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 2,243 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RARE traded up $7.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,162. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

