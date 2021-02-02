The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.613-301.68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.32 million.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.05-1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

NYSE:TCS traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $748.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $999,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 over the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.