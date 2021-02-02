Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 157,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 39,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

MEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $308.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 330,327 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 55.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

