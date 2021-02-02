Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 157,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 39,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.
MEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $308.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 330,327 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 55.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile (NYSE:MEC)
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.