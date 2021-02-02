Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) rose 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 293,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 347,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

