Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Shares of Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 103,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 116,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Contura Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $236.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.29) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $400.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million. Contura Energy had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Contura Energy, Inc. will post -10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Contura Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Contura Energy by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Contura Energy by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 187,139 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Contura Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Contura Energy by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

