Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading 11.4% Higher

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.70. 1,280,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 921,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,718,000 after buying an additional 1,567,605 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 1,122,357 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Insmed by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 303,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insmed by 630.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 262,874 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

