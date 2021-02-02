HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading 13.6% Higher

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s share price shot up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.12. 14,276,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 9,919,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

Get HEXO alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $869.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. As a group, analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.