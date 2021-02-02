Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 221,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

NYSE:IPI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. 286,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,519. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,902 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

