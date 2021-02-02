Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Up 12%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s stock price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.98. 156,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 162,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $445.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

