Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE NEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 71,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $17.09.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
