Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE NEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 71,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

