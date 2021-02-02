Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:JGH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. 28,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,873. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

