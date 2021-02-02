Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NNY remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.