Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,930,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 16,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on EQH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after buying an additional 708,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,531,000 after buying an additional 672,892 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Equitable by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equitable by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after buying an additional 977,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Equitable by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,948,000 after buying an additional 2,712,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

