Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,930,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 16,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have commented on EQH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.
In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $28.13.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.