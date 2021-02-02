Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE:NXC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. 7,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.18. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.33.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
