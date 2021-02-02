Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:NXC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. 7,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.18. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

