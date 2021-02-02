Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:JMM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. 11,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,293. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

