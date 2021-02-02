Blocknet Market Capitalization Hits $12.10 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Blocknet has a market cap of $12.10 million and $13,104.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00004532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009995 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003921 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,487,616 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

