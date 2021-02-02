Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) to Sell

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 227,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

