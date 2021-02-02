Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to Hold

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

CMRE traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 1,870,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,548. Costamare has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.18 million, a PE ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth $145,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

