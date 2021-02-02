Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Price Down 15.9% on Insider Selling

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) shares fell 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.71. 2,668,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 838,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Specifically, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADMS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $162.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

