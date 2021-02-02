Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. Rogers posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Rogers stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.15. 40,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 539.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $184.82.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.46, for a total transaction of $186,690.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,373 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.