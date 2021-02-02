Spectre.ai Dividend Token Achieves Market Cap of $9.56 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00067294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00846684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.06 or 0.04825137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

