Edward D. Horowitz Buys 5,000 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QUMU traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 187,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

