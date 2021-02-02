Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.32-1.42 for the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 2,763,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.31.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

