Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,894 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 77,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $6.24 on Tuesday, reaching $162.50. 91,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,329. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

