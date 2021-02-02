Ocean Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 452,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,601. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

