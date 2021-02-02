Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.25

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 179807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UROV shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $511.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.38. Analysts predict that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

