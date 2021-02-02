Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.25

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 179807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on UROV shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $511.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.
About Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)
Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.
