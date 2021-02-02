Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Trading 62% Higher

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) traded up 62% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $16.60. 1,555,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 814% from the average session volume of 170,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

