Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Up 30%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price rose 30% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 14,789,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 4,314,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

KOPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $574.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $221,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock worth $1,779,505 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

