Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) were up 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 5,110,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 868% from the average daily volume of 527,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 30,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $37,908.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,635.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 103,668 shares of company stock valued at $123,251. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

