VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) rose 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 694,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 340,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

VNRX has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis raised their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $265.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VolitionRx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 50,982 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

