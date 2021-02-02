908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Price Up 15.9%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s share price rose 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $63.55. Approximately 382,381 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 233,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

MASS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Michael S. Turner purchased 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch purchased 300,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 908 Devices stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of 908 Devices as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

