Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.67

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.67 and last traded at $98.50, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

ERFSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

