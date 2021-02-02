PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE PGP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 46,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

