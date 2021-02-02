DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.74

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 10278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

