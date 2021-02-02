The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Warren Olsen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $47,867 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWN traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,866. The Taiwan Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.3759 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

