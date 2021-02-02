Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of EVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.64.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
