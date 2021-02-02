Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of EVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

