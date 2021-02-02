PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE RCS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. 161,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,953. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

