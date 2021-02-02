PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
NYSE RCS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. 161,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,953. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
