Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Short Interest Up 31.8% in January

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LSYN traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 37,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Liberated Syndication has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

In related news, CFO Richard Heyse acquired 20,000 shares of Liberated Syndication stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00.

Liberated Syndication Inc provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content.

