Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Grows By 33.3%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 40,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE KSM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,773. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.