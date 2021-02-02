Waves Enterprise Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $48.21 million and $189,806.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00144159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00066778 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00252310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063460 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038165 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,995 tokens. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

