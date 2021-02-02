HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $5,353.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,660.98 or 1.00299708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025265 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.58 or 0.01002908 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00307420 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00189452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001908 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00033072 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

