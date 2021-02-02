AppCoins (APPC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.02 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00848662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.31 or 0.04824454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014974 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,557,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,557,335 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.