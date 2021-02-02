PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 1,968 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $112,097.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 350 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $21,717.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,402 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $87,442.74.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $17,640,229.32.

On Monday, December 7th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 49,365 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,961,900.00.

PTCT stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 761,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,550. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,338,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

