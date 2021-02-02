Frank P. Prager Sells 3,711 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.20. 2,002,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

