Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Michael Charles Ray Sells 22,735 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -67.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $71.30.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.