Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck Sells 90,915 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $29.37. 839,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $19,286,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $3,968,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

A number of analysts have commented on LESL shares. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

