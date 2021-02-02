Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells 18,076 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ventas stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 78,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Ventas by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 61,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

