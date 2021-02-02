Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 5,343,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,832. Amcor has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.