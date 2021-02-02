LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.02 million.

LifeVantage stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. 90,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

