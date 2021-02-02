LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.02 million.

LifeVantage stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. 90,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

