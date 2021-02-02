Ubiq One Day Trading Volume Reaches $76,020.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $9.99 million and $76,020.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,673.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.54 or 0.04321274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00405648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.93 or 0.01213583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.18 or 0.00507878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00422970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00260043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

